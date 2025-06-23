Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,602,343.60. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,698 shares of company stock worth $4,499,820 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $132.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 474.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Loop Capital raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

