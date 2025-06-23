Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in XPeng by 508.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 198,619 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in XPeng by 70.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.2% during the first quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 18.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

