Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 136,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of AES by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 98,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 2,502.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 543,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 522,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

