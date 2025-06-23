Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 405 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTES. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

