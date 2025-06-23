Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 632 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,110. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.9%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Melius Research lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.