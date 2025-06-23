Garde Capital Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 175.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.94. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.