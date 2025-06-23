Garde Capital Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 25,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.66 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

