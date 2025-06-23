Garde Capital Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,400,688,000 after buying an additional 177,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,313,000 after buying an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,089,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,022,000 after buying an additional 414,595 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $137.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.78. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

