Garde Capital Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,693,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,160. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $262.03 on Monday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.96 and a fifty-two week high of $264.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.29%.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.