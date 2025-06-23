Garde Capital Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $283.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

