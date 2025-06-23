General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.1%

GIS opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.