Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 70,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

