Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,652,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $100.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.80. Glaukos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

