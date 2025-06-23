Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,756,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,785,000 after purchasing an additional 303,441 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,297,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 213,653 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.57. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

