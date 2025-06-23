Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $117.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

