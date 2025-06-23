Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 116,154 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 775,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 395,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.