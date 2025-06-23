Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $3,170,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Price Performance

GVA opened at $88.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.