Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 31,801 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13,675.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Medici Capital LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

