Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $240.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

