Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CRO Sells $886,875.60 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CRO Scott R. Lovett sold 127,608 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $886,875.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,287,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,657.75. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FSLY opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $978.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 330,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,302,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 165,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

