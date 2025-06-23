Insider Selling: Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $3,494,728.44 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.19.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

