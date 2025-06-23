Insider Selling: Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $697,604.60 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Francis Mckay sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.48, for a total transaction of $697,604.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,253.76. This represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jabil Trading Up 0.5%

JBL stock opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.