Insider Selling: MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Senior Officer Sells C$270,160.00 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$270,160.00.

MDA Space Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$32.22 on Monday. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.78 and a 1 year high of C$32.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

About MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

