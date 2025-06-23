Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $236,067.92 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MDB opened at $201.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.36.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

