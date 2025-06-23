Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells 29,696 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $412,774.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,413.20. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,037,707.52.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

