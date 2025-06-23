Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $4,245,602.10 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $470.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.42 and a 200-day moving average of $477.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS
Institutional Trading of Synopsys
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.