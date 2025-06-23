Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $4,245,602.10 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $470.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.42 and a 200-day moving average of $477.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

