Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $170.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

