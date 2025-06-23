Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

