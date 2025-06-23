International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

