Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stake Lessened by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,053,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 804,013 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,227.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 576,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after buying an additional 530,796 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.66 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

