iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 438,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,974,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,493,000 after purchasing an additional 205,435 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,411.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,039,000.

EFAV stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

