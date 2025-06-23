iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.