Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $1,398,122.00 in Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $1,398,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,892. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $205.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.57.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

