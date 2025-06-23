James Laufman Sells 5,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) insider James Laufman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $425,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,864.22. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Laufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $312,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $85.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 316.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,242,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,594 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,594,000 after acquiring an additional 795,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

