Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,281 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Mining Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE B opened at $20.98 on Monday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

