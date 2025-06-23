Jerrell Shelton Sells 151,304 Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 151,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,030,380.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,573.39. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 18th, Jerrell Shelton sold 119,281 shares of CryoPort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $812,303.61.
  • On Friday, June 20th, Jerrell Shelton sold 69,135 shares of CryoPort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $447,303.45.
  • On Monday, March 24th, Jerrell Shelton sold 2,980 shares of CryoPort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $20,681.20.

CryoPort Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. CryoPort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.85.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CryoPort by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 609,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 409,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CryoPort by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CryoPort by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 323,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

