Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,014 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.