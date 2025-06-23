Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,947,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,501,000 after buying an additional 750,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 3,091.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,329,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880,446 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,547,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 341,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.3661 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.