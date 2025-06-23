Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,105.52. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at $317,472,952.51. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,791. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

