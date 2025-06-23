Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after purchasing an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average is $204.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.