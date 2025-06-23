Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.90 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.