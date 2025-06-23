Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 29.4% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Madison Square Garden Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $203.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.20 and a beta of 0.77. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden

About Madison Square Garden

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.