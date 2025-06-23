Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE HII opened at $234.07 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.29.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
