Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

JNJ opened at $149.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

