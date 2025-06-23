Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

