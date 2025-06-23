Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

