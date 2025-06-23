JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 26,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.