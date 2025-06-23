Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 57.83% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.