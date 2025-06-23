Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $475.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.42.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

