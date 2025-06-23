KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

